Redmi 9A: Xiaomi Redmi 9A to go on its first sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Redmi 9A is set to go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce siteAmazon and Mi.com at 12pm. Redmi 9A is an entry-level phone which runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

Redmi 9A: Price

Redmi 9A comes with a starting price of Rs 6,799. The handset’s base model packs 2GB RAM. there is a 3GB RAM variant as well which can be purchased at Rs 7,499. It is offered in three colour options- Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green. The smartphone will also be available on Mi Home stores.

Redmi 9A: Specs





Xiaomi ships the Redmi 9A with a 5000mAh battery. It is equipped with 10W fast charging support. The smartphone has a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. The handset comes with P2i coating which is said to make it splash proof.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM. Redmi 9A offers 32GB internal storage which is expandable using a microSD card. The handset runs Android 10 operating system topped with the company’s own MIUI 11.

For imaging duties, the entry-level Redmi 9A phone has a 13MP single rear camera with f/2.2 aperture lens. The front is home to a 5MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green are the colour variants one can choose from.