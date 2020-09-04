Quarantine ‘confusion’ in the UK with different rules for England, Wales and Scotland By

© . FILE PHOTO: Weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London



LONDON () – Travellers to the United Kingdom faced what the transport minister said was confusion on Friday as Wales and Scotland slapped a quarantine on arrivals from Portugal but England and Northern Ireland held back from restrictions.

“I do realise it creates confusion for people not to have a single rule (across the UK) but we do have this devolved approach throughout the United Kingdom and I can only be responsible for the English part of that,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.

Asked about testing at airports, Shapps said there was no silver bullet as a day zero test was unlikely to work.