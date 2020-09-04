QB Josh Rosen waived after Dolphins were unable to trade him

Josh Rosen will be looking for yet another NFL team.

Rosen is being waived by the Miami Dolphins after the team was unable to trade him, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who also reported on Thursday that the team was fielding trade calls on Rosen. That might have been an effort to try and drum up a trade market to get something for a player they otherwise were going to cut.

Miami has Ryan Fitzpatrick slated to start the season, with first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa behind him. Rosen never really seemed to fit into the team’s plans.

Rosen, who was drafted No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, struggled in his first two NFL seasons. He hardly produced as a rookie on a bad Cardinals team, and he threw one touchdown and five interceptions in six games with the Dolphins last year.

It’s hard to see Rosen becoming anything more than a backup at this point.