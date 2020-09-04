Predicting the division and award winners for the 2020 NFL season

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No need to separate an offensive player of the year, because Mahomes is positioned to approach or surpass his stunning 2018 season. Now in his third year as a starter, Mahomes has the NFL’s best set of weapons and the league’s premier offensive architect. Andy Reid will have options at his disposal he did not have in 2018 or ’19, with his 24-year-old superstar having proven himself through two full seasons and on the biggest of stages. With more ways to vex defenses than Lamar Jackson possesses, Mahomes is poised to match Kurt Warner by winning two MVPs in his first three QB1 seasons.