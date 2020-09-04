Posthaste: Bank of Canada could keep interest rates super low for next 4 years, if these economists are right

Article content continued

One fly in the ointment could be Canada’s housing market. Despite the pandemic, home sales jumped by 25% in July to a record high and with new listings lagging, prices are also rising. Toronto home prices soared 20% in August as sales rose 40% from the year before, data revealed yesterday.

Capital Economics, which sees a bigger inflation risk, said in its own report on rates: “We suspect there may be a few raised eyebrows among the Governing Council given recent developments and the Bank’s previous concerns about stretched house prices.”

For now though, Capital expects the Bank to leave concerns about a heated housing market to one side to deal with the more immediate concerns of the pandemic.

The Bank is currently looking at alternatives to the inflation targeting regime that has been in place since the early 1990s. One consideration is the Average Inflation Targeting recently announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which would allow inflation to overshoot the 2% target to make up for years of low price increases.

“Whatever the review’s outcome, we expect interest rates to remain low, perhaps for longer than in our current forecast, and the Bank of Canada to continue making extended use of unconventional policy tools like QE to support the economy and financial system,” the Oxford economists said.

Oxford expects Quantitative Easing to reach 31% of GDP by early 2023 before gradually shrinking once the bank is confident economic growth is back on track.