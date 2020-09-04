Police out in force amid fears hundreds will gather in ‘unlawful’ anti-lockdown rally

Hundreds of police will swarm Melbourne today where protesters are expected to gather for so-called “Freedom Day” rallies.

Authorities fear crowds will gather in breach of stage four rules, threatening to worsen Victoria’s second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that finally appears under control after months of agony.

A COVID-19 conspiracy theorist who yesterday had police smash their way into his home with a search warrant has changed his tone after earlier encouraging people to attend rallies.

Melbourne police are set to be out in force to crack down on planned anti-lockdown protests tomorrow. (Darrian Traynor/Getty)

James Bartolo, 27, was yesterday charged with incitement for encouraging his large social media following to attend planned protests in the CBD.

“I wanted people to not go to the protests, now, hopefully, protest won’t go ahead, I hope you put that on,” he told last night.

Premier Daniel Andrews fears crowds of hundreds or thousands could gather.

The planned protests have been labelled “unlawful”. (Darrian Traynor/Getty)

“It’s not safe to protest, it’s not smart to protest, and it’s not lawful to protest,” he said.

Sites in focus include the steps of Parliament House and Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance.

Police are also expected to be present in increased numbers on public transport.

Officers from the highway patrol, the anti-riot Public Order Response Team, and the mounted unit, are expected to be part of the response.

Protesters have been warned they will face hefty fines.

But the Australian Lawyers Alliance has joined the protest against the crackdown.

“Police need to make allowances for the fact that these aren’t normal laws,” national criminal justice spokesperson Greg Barnes SC said.

The police have been urged to take into account the abnormality of the laws. (Darrian Traynor/Getty)