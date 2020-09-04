Pittsburgh Pirates Celebrate Roberto Clemente Day By Wearing His Number

It’s the first time anyone’s worn it since his death in 1972.

Back in 2002, the MLB made September 9 Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the legacy of the beloved late Pittsburgh Pirates baseball player. It’s a day when players, coaches, and MLB staff in Pittsburgh gather to help their community and donate to local non-profits and schools.


CIRCA 1970’s: Outfielder Roberto Clemente #21of Pittsburgh Pirates warms up before a MLB baseball game circa early 1970’s. Clemente’ Played for the Pirates from 1955-72. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Roberto died in 1972, when a plane crashed while he was traveling from Puerto Rico to Nicaragua with supplies to help after a massive earthquake. A year after his death, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, becoming the first Latin American player to receive the honor.


Since his death, nobody on the team has worn the number 21. But this year, the whole team will don his number to commemorate him.

A fitting tribute for The Great One.

Pirates announce we will wear the jersey number 21 on Roberto Clemente Day.

The MLB made the announcement on Wednesday, with the Pirates chairman Bob Nutting expressing how excited players are to honor his memory.


“Our staff and players are excited to wear the number 21 with pride as we constantly search for ways to not only honor Roberto’s legacy but to keep his memory alive through our community actions,” he said in a statement. “We recognize what this moment represents for all of us within the organization, the Clemente Family, our fans, and the people of Puerto Rico. We take great pride in representing such a great ambassador of the game.”

Roberto’s son, Luis Clemente, also noted the importance of this historic moment.


“Since 1973 the only persons allowed to wear no. 21 in a Pirate uniform would had been any of the three sons. I became the closest to have that honor, but didn’t continue to play to reach the Major League level,” he said. “History will be made this September 9 and we would like to express our deepest gratitude to Derek Shelton for his initiative and supporting the Clemente Family endeavors. We thank Bob Nutting and the Pirates organization for continuing the goodwill of the Clemente name in their community efforts.”

After the game on Sept. 9, the jerseys will be placed for auction. All proceeds will benefit the Clemente Foundation and Pirates Charities.


