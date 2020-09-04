Pittsburgh Pirates Celebrate Roberto Clemente Day By Wearing His Number



Alex Trautwig / Getty Images



“Since 1973 the only persons allowed to wear no. 21 in a Pirate uniform would had been any of the three sons. I became the closest to have that honor, but didn’t continue to play to reach the Major League level,” he said. “History will be made this September 9 and we would like to express our deepest gratitude to Derek Shelton for his initiative and supporting the Clemente Family endeavors. We thank Bob Nutting and the Pirates organization for continuing the goodwill of the Clemente name in their community efforts.”