Pitso Mosimane slams Dobsonville Stadium: ‘That pitch is not right for football’

Sundowns players dejected during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Baroka FC at Dobsonville Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Brazilians have played all their remaining home matches at the multi-purpose stadium since the season resumed at the start of August.

Masandawana have a chance of winning the Absa Premiership title but will have to rely on other results to go their way.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Dobsonville Stadium should be closed for the foreseeable future due to a poor pitch surface.

The Brazilians were forced to play all their home matches at the Soweto venue following the restart of the 2019/20 season.

“The pitch at Dobsonville Stadium must be closed after the league [finishes], but I don’t know where Swallows have to play,” Mosimane said after Sundowns recorded a 3-0 win against Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

“That pitch [at Dobsonville Stadium] is not the right pitch for football, it’s not improving and has got heavy load on it. It’s getting worse. You can’t pass the ball.”

Mosimane added he enjoyed playing at the Pretoria venue instead: “Here at Loftus‚ the pitch helps, and you can also say the familiar territory helped the players because Themba Zwane and them know where to be in the spaces and everything is familiar.

“It was good to score three goals against City, but we deserved more to be honest.”

The victory against Rise and Shine put the second-placed Brazilians in contention for the Absa Premiership title.

They are level on points with Kaizer Chiefs, although Amakhosi occupy top spot courtesy of a superior goal difference (Chiefs have a +21 difference with Sundowns on +18).

Masandawana, are however, back at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday when they face-off against relegation threatened Black Leopards, while Amakhosi travel to Bidvest Wits Stadium to duel Baroka FC.

All the Absa Premiership matches are scheduled for Saturday with a 15:30 kick-off.