PGA Tour Championship purse, payouts: How much does the FedEx Cup winner make in 2020?

The winner of the 2020 Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup playoffs will make a life-altering amount of money — even by golf’s gaudy standards.

The richest purse in the sport is on the line this week at the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, with even the last-place finisher standing to make hundreds of thousands of dollars. The perks of being one of the best golfers in the world, right?

Just ask Rory McIlroy, who by winning this event last season earned the single-largest payout in the history of the sport — more than every other golf major and playoff event combined.

Below is the full breakdown of the 2020 Tour Championship purse, including winner’s share and how it compares to previous years and majors.

Tour Championship purse 2020

The purse at the 2020 Tour Championship is $60 million, the same as last season. That said, last year’s Tour Championship featured a significant jump in the size of the purse and winner’s share: When Tiger Woods won the event in 2018, he won $1.62 million out of a $9 million purse.

The reason for the increased jump is a rule change the PGA Tour enacted in 2019: The FedEx Cup playoffs were reformulated so the winner of the Tour Championship would automatically win the FedEx Cup playoffs — and the bonus money that comes with it.

How much money does the winner get?

The first-place finisher at this week’s tournament will make $15 million, same as McIlroy made last year. That’s an absurd amount of money for four rounds of golf, and that number looks even crazier when compared to golf’s majors and other two FedEx Cup playoff events. Y

ou could win both of the other playoff events (The Northern Trust and BMW Championship, both at $1.71 million), the Masters ($2.07 million), PGA Championship ($1.98 million) and U.S. Open ($2.25 million), and still not have as high a payout as the Tour Championship: only $9.72 million.

Tour Championship payouts

Tour Championship 2020

(Source: PGATour.com; — denotes same winnings as previous entry)

FinishPayout
1$15 million
2$5 million
3$4 million
4$3 million
5$2.5 million
6$1.9 million
7$1.3 million
8$1.1 million
9$950,000
10$830,000
11$750,000
12$705,000
13$660,000
14$620,000
15$595,000
16$570,000
17$550,000
18$535,000
19$520,000
20$505,000
21$490,000
22$478,000
23$466,000
24$456,000
25$445,000
26$435,000
27$425,000
28$415,000
29$405,000
30$395,000

Tour Championship 2019

FinishGolferPayout
1Rory McIlroy$15 million
2Xander Schauffele$5 million
T-3Justin Thomas$3.5 million
T-3Brooks Koepka$3.5 million
5Paul Casey$2.5 million
6Adam Scott$1.9 million
7Tony Finau$1.3 million
8Chez Reavie$1.1 million
T-9Patrick Reed$843,333
T-9Kevin Kisner$843,333
T-9Hideki Matsuyama$843,333
T-12Bryson DeChambeau$682,500
T-12Jon Rahm$682,500
14Jason Kokrak$620,000
15Gary Woodland$595,000
T-16Tommy Fleetwood$551,667
T-16Webb Simpson$551,667
T-16Matt Kuchar$551,667
T-19Sungjae Im$512,500
T-19Rickie Fowler$512,500
T-21Louis Oosthuizen$478,000
T-21Abraham Ancer$478,000
T-21Patrick Cantlay$478,000
T-24Marc Leishman$450,500
T-24Brandt Snedeker$450,500
T-26Justin Rose$430,000
T-26Corey Conners$430,000
28Charles Howell III$415,000
T-29Lucas Glover$400,000
T-29Dustin Johnson$400,000

What are the payouts for golf’s majors?

PGA Championship 2020

(“—” denotes same winnings as previous entry)

GolferPlacePayout
Collin Morikawa1$1.98 million
Dustin JohnsonT-2$968,000
Paul CaseyT-2
Matthew WolffT-4$404,350
Jason DayT-4
Bryson DeChambeauT-4
Tony FinauT-4
Scottie SchefflerT-4
Justin Rose9$295,600
Xander SchauffeleT-10$252,123
Joel DahmenT-10
Cameron ChampT-10
Patrick ReedT-13$192,208
Jon RahmT-13
Si Woo KimT-13
Daniel BergerT-13
Brendon ToddT-17$156,500
Haotong LiT-17
Harris EnglishT-19$134,000
Kevin KisnerT-19
Lanto GriffinT-19
Byeong Hun AnT-22$94,571
Brendan SteeleT-22
Alex NorenT-22
Adam ScottT-22
Victor PerezT-22
Ian PoulterT-22
Hideki MatsuyamaT-22
Doc RedmanT-29$69,500
Harold Varner IIIT-29
Tommy FleetwoodT-29
Brooks KoepkaT-29
Viktor HovlandT-33$57,500
Louis OosthuizenT-33
Rory McIlroyT-33
Dylan FrittelliT-33
Tiger WoodsT-37$45,000
Russell HenleyT-37
Bud CauleyT-37
Nate LashleyT-37
Justin ThomasT-37
Webb SimpsonT-37
Ryan PalmerT-43$31,594
Billy HorschelT-43
Abraham AncerT-43
Cameron SmithT-43
Keith MitchellT-43
Patrick CantlayT-43
Bernd WiesbergerT-43
Mike Lorenzo-VeraT-43
Eric van RooyenT-51$25,500
Adam LongT-51
Joost LuitenT-51
Luke ListT-51
Mark HubbardT-51
Brandt SnedekerT-51
Kurt KitayamaT-51
Kevin StreelmanT-58$20,000
Gary WoodlandT-58
Tom HogeT-58
Brian HarmanT-58
Mackenzie HughesT-58
Denny McCarthyT-58
Adam HadwinT-58
Charl SchhwartzelT-58
Robert MacIntyreT-66$20,400
Rory SabbatiniT-66
Sepp StrakaT-66
Emiliano GrilloT-66
Shane LowryT-66
Jordan SpiethT-71$19,350
Danny LeeT-71
Bubba WatsonT-71
Phil MickelsonT-71
Chez ReavieT-75$19,050
J.T. PostonT-75
Matt WallaceT-77$18,850
Jim HermanT-77
Sung Kang79$18,700

Masters 2019

GolferPlacePayout
Tiger Woods1$2.07 million
Dustin JohnsonT-2$858,667
Xander SchauffeleT-2
Brooks KoepkaT-2
Webb SimpsonT-5$403,938
Jason DayT-5
Tony FinauT-5
Francesco MolinariT-5
Jon RahmT-9$310,500
Patrick CantlayT-9
Rickie FowlerT-9
Bubba WatsonT-12$225,400
Justin ThomasT-12
Justin HardingT-12
Matt KucharT-12
Ian PoulterT-12
Aaron Wise17$184,000
Patton KizzireT-18$161,000
Phil MickelsonT-18
Adam ScottT-18
Si-Woo KimT-21$107,956
Matthew FitzpatrickT-21
Kyle StanleyT-21
Kevin KisnerT-21
Rory McIlroyT-21
Jordan SpiethT-21
Lucas BjerregaardT-21
Thorbjorn OlesenT-21
Charley HoffmanT-29$78,200
Bryson DeChambeauT-29
Louis OosthuizenT-29
Viktor Hovland (a)T-32$68,042
Hideki MatsuyamaT-32
Gary WoodlandT-32
Charles Howell IIIT-32
Kevin TwayT-36$55,488
Henrik StensonT-36
Tommy FleetwoodT-36
Jimmy WalkerT-36
Alvaro Ortiz (a)T-36
Patrick ReedT-36$55,488
Rafa Cabrera BelloT-36
Keegan BradleyT-43$44,850
Keith MitchellT-43
Haotong LiT-43
Corey ConnersT-46$37,950
Kevin NaT-46
Andrew LandryT-46
Kiradech AphibarnratT-49
Marc LeishmanT-49$32,430

U.S. Open 2019

PlaceGolferPayout
Gary Woodland1$2.25 million
Brooks Koepka2$1.35 million
Xander SchauffeleT-3$581,872
Jon RahmT-3
Chez ReavieT-3
Justin RoseT-3
Adam ScottT-7$367,387
Louis OosthuizenT-7
Henrik StensonT-9$288,715
Chesson HadleyT-9
Rory McIlroyT-9
Viktor HovlandT-12Amateur
Matt FitzpatrickT-12$226,609
Matt WallaceT-12
Danny WillettT-12
Webb SimpsonT-16$172,455
Francesco MolinariT-16
Byeong Hun AnT-16
Graeme McDowellT-16
Matt KucharT-16
Paul CaseyT-21$117,598
Alex PrughT-21
Tiger WoodsT-21
Jason DayT-21
Tyrrell HattonT-21
Hideki MatsuyamaT-21
Patrick CantlayT-21
Sepp StrakaT-28$86,071
Shane LowryT-28
Jim FurykT-28
Nate LashleyT-28
Marcus KinhultT-32$72,928
Patrick ReedT-32
Billy HorschelT-32
Aaron WiseT-35$57,853
Bryson DeChambeauT-35
Collin MorikawaT-35
Martin KaymerT-35
Jason DufnerT-35
Marc LeishmanT-35
Dustin JohnsonT-35
Brandon WuT-35
Andrew PutnamT-43$41,500
Rory SabbatiniT-43
Erik Van RooyenT-43
Tom HogeT-43
Rickie FowlerT-43
Nick TaylorT-43
Kevin KisnerT-49$31,385
Daniel BergerT-49
Abraham AncerT-49
Phil MickelsonT-52$27,181
Charles Howell IIIT-52
Carlos OrtizT-52
Sergio GarciaT-52
Haotong LiT-52
Scott PiercyT-52
Charlie DanielsonT-58$25,350
Zach JohnsonT-58
Andy PopeT-58
Adri ArnausT-58
Harris EnglishT-58
Emiliano GrilloT-58
Chandler EatonT-58Amateur
Justin WaltersT-65$23,851
Kyle StanleyT-65
Brian StuardT-65
Rafa Cabrera BelloT-65
Tommy FleetwoodT-65
Jordan SpiethT-65
Rhys Enoch71$22,977
Cameron SmithT-72$22,353
Luke DonaldT-72
Clement SordetT-72
Billy Hurley IIIT-72
Bernd Wiesberger76$21,728
Brandt Snedeker77$21,478
Chip McDaniel78$21,224

British Open 2019

GolferPlacePayout
Shane Lowry1$1.935 million
Tommy Fleetwood2$1.12 million
Tony Finau3$718,000
Lee WestwoodT-4$503,500
Brooks KoepkaT-4
Robert MacIntyreT-6$313,000
Tyyrell HattonT-6
Danny WillettT-6
Rickie FowlerT-6
Patrick Reed10$223,000
Francesco MolinariT-11$171,700
Tom LewisT-11
Justin ThomasT-11
Alexander NorenT-11
Jon RahmT-11
Ryan FoxT-16$126,313
Lucas BjerregaardT-16
Rory SabbatiniT-16
Sang-hyun ParkT-16
Louis OosthuizenT-20$91,350
Stewart CinkT-20
Doc RedmanT-20
Lucas GloverT-20
Erik Van RooyenT-20
Matthew FitzpatrickT-20
Cameron SmithT-20
Henrik StensonT-20
Jordan SpiethT-20
Justin RoseT-20
Kevin KisnerT-30$69,875
Webb SimpsonT-30
Kiradech AphibarnratT-32$56,278
Jason KokrakT-32
Bernd WiesbergerT-32
Andrew WilsonT-32
Joost LuitenT-32
Ernie ElsT-32
Byeong-Hun AnT-32
Andrew PutnamT-32
Dylan FrittelliT-32
Callum ShinkwinT-41$36,925
Kyle StanleyT-41
Benjamin HebertT-41
Inn-choon HwangT-41
Aaron WiseT-41
Patrick CantlayT-41
Justin HardingT-41
Russell KnoxT-41
Xander SchauffeleT-41
Matt KucharT-41
Shubhankar SharmaT-51$28,317
Branden GraceT-51
Bubba WatsonT-51
Matt WallaceT-51
Charley HoffmanT-51
Dustin JohnsonT-51
Ashton TurnerT-57$26,467
Thorbjorn OlesenT-57
Kevin StreelmanT-57
Paul CaseyT-57
Adam HadwinT-57
Graeme McDowellT-57
Paul WaringT-63$25,800
Jim FurykT-63
Mikko KorhonenT-63
Romain LangasqueT-63
Thomas PietersT-67$25,088
Yosuke AsajiT-67
Sergio GarciaT-67
J.B. HolmesT-67

