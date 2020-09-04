Perfect storm leads to big sell-off for Bitcoin and DeFi: Weekly recap By Cointelegraph

Perfect storm leads to big sell-off for Bitcoin and DeFi: Weekly recap
Digital asset markets were on a parabolic surge until investor confidence took a major hit to close out the week with a bearish tilt due to a perfect storm of negativity.
Before reading the rundown, catch up on the most-read stories centered around the price of , the macroeconomic picture and the DeFi phenomenon gaining traction.
