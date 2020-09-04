Opinion: Don’t kill the gig economy

Article content

By Rick Peterson

If you want to learn how we can help Canadians get out of this COVID-19 economic pothole we’ve hit, have a chat with your next Uber driver.

Uber drivers and other “gig” economy workers will likely play a big role in our economic recovery — as long as we stay out of their way and let them work. We need them, and they need our help to make sure they can continue to operate with the freedom and flexibility that they require to keep things humming.

More than 1.7 million Canadians work in the gig economy. They have flexible, reliable work, part-time or full-time, that allows them to make a living and provide a timely service at a competitive rate to both businesses and individual Canadians.

And, boy, do we ever need the gig economy to be going full throttle now. The record-breaking second-quarter drop in GDP put the economy in a deep, dark hole that it’s going to have to work hard to get out of. Our unemployment rate is at 12.3 per cent, with 2.5 million Canadians looking for work, not counting those who have given up their job hunt.