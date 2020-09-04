NRL news, Paul Gallen slams Chad Townsend send-off for shocking Kalyn Ponga hit

Sharks great Paul Gallen says it was an “absolute overreaction” from referee Ben Cummins to send Chad Townsend straight off for an apparent shoulder charge on Kalyn Ponga.

In what was supposed to be a triumphant return from a five-week injury hiatus on Friday night, Townsend made himself public enemy No. 1 in his side’s 38-10 loss to Newcastle when he rocketed himself into Ponga who was waiting to start play off a 20-metre restart.

It’s the third time this year a player has been sent directly from the field, but Townsend may have a case to argue at the judiciary after he had looked to have already committed to the challenge when Cummins whistled for Ponga to retake his tap.

Gallen believed the ensuing chaos that followed the hit caught the referees in the moment, as he slammed the decision to send his former teammate straight from the field.

Paul Gallen has slammed the decision send off Chad Townsend for a shoulder charge on Kalyn Ponga. (Getty)

“Absolute overreaction,” Gallen told Friday Night Knockoff.

“It was a quick tap taken by Ponga, the whistle went, they tried to stop – Chad couldn’t stop his momentum.

“I said probably 10 in the bin, but I thought it was an absolute overreaction to send him off.

“I think he will be in trouble for that (shoulder charge), but I just think it was an overreaction.”

Townsend sent straight off for Ponga hit

Eels icon Peter Sterling was in agreeance, arguing that the hit looked all the worse because Ponga’s body had relaxed when he heard Cummins second whistle.

“I think it actually counted against Townsend that Kalyn actually relaxes when the whistle stops,” Sterling said.

“So, he doesn’t come forward with the same force carrying the football as he’s being hit.

“But it still looks like a shoulder charge in there.”