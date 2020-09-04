NRL news, Chad Townsend Kalyn Ponga hit, sent off, Knights vs Sharks

Sharks playmaker Chad Townsend has been off for a shocking hit on Kalyn Ponga in one of the more bizarre brain explosions in NRL history.

In what was supposed to be a triumphant return from a five-week injury hiatus, Townsend made himself public enemy No. 1 in his side’s 38-10 loss to Newcastle when he inexplicably rocketed himself into Ponga who was waiting to start play off a 20-metre restart.

It was a shocking shoulder charge that sent Ponga’s head flying back over his body and crashing to the turf. Townsend also appeared to make no attempt to wrap his arms and was airborne when he hurtled into the fullback.

Both teams came into a heated all-in as McDonald Jones Stadium erupted in pandemonium.

Townsend sent off for Ponga hit. (Twitter) (Twitter)

“Townsend’s got himself set 10-metres away then whooshka!” League great Steve Roach said in commentary.

“Is that a tooth?! Did you see that fly out?”

It’s the third time this year a player has been sent directly from the field for an indiscretion but Townsend may have a case to argue at the judiciary after he had already committed to the challenge when Ben Cummins whistled for Ponga to retake his tap.

In that moent Ponga appeared to slow his run, caught in two minds as to how to start the play.

By that time Townsend looked to have already committed to his tackle, resulting in the ugly hit deep in the second half.

Townsend sent straight off for Ponga hit

“He’s already tapped the ball,” Roach said following the incident. “Townsend was on the move, how could he pull out of it?”

Following the match a battered Ponga hardly seemed concerned by the challenge as he celebrated his first career hat-trick.

“I was on the ground and he was above me that’s how it unfolded,” He said. “It is what it is, he got sent off, so.

“It was sweet, he got my body and I sort of just fell back.”

It wasn’t the only controversial moment of the night, after Toby Rudolph was placed on report for a “suplex” style lifting tackle on Mason Lino.

Rudolph’s ‘nasty’ Lino ‘suplex’