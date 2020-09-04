NRL news 2020 Kalyn Ponga Tex Hoy Newcastle Knights Andrew Johns

Club legend Andrew Johns has urged the Newcastle Knights to develop Tex Hoy as their next long-term five-eighth and allow Kalyn Ponga to continue chasing James Tedesco as the game’s premier fullback.

Johns was responding to a fan question in the latest edition of Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour, asking whether Ponga should be shifted from fullback into the Knights’ No 6 jersey.

“They tried that (Ponga at five-eighth) last year and it wasn’t successful,” Johns said.

“Teams would just sit on him, target him, make him make 30-40 tackles which would dull his effectiveness in attack.

“But also the way teams play now – you just wouldn’t want him on one side of the field.

“At fullback he can pop up everywhere.”

Mason Lino has been slated to start at five-eighth against Cronulla tonight, but Johns offered a fresh alternative in Hoy, the homegrown 20-year-old fullback who is being eased into NRL duties this season.

“I’d love for them to groom Tex Hoy as a five-eighth,” Johns said.

“Tex Hoy and Kalyn Ponga working together would be really dangerous in attack.”

Tex Hoy. (Getty)

Ponga, 22, has already achieved plenty in his young NRL career but is one of a host of quality fullbacks sitting in behind Tedesco as the position’s current standard bearer.

Johns, a huge fan of Ponga, offered some interesting observations as to the differences between the two star players.

“To go from that great level to that Tedesco level, which is above greatness, it’s only really small,” Johns said.

“But to get that far is really difficult.

“I’d say it’s around 10-15 percent that Kalyn needs to improve, in a few areas.

“His communication with his teammates, I think Tedesco gets more touches of the ball, I think Tedesco’s support play is far superior.

“Tedesco’s fitness – he’s just everywhere.

“He’s just in the game the whole time.

“But Kalyn’s only young – he’ll get there in a couple of years.”

