NRL news 2020 Benji Marshall Wests Tigers release

Johnathan Thurston has roasted the Wests Tigers for letting club legend Benji Marshall walk next season, arguing the ageing Kiwi star remained an ideal leader for a finals push in 2021.

Marshall, 35, voiced his disappointment this week upon “finding out in the paper” that his services would no longer be required at the Tigers, the club he piloted to a famous premiership way back in 2005.

The Tigers are sitting 11th on the NRL ladder and Thurston felt coach Michael Maguire had pulled the wrong rein in making what he described as the toughest decision of his career.

Should Benji play next year?: Freddy & the Eighth

“He’s an outstanding player, obviously struggling a little bit defensively but the way that they’re letting him go – I still think he’s got a lot to offer,” Thurston told Wide World of Sports’ JT’s Roast and Toast.

“I really liked what he did when he was at the Broncos.

“He was there in a real leadership role, helping the young halves that were coming through and the Tigers haven’t played finals football since 2011.

“It’s been a long time and I thought they could certainly have him around the group to mentor some of those younger boys coming through and try to head them towards the finals next year.”

‘Poor defence’ brought down Benji: Joey

And while Andrew Johns felt the Super League would be a good fit for Marshall in his twilight years, Thurston said several NRL clubs could still benefit from his guidance.

“There’s a few clubs that could do with a classy five-eighth like Benji,” Thurston said.

“His game management is outstanding as well.

“The Sea Eagles, the Broncos could do with some leadership in the halves.

“He’s still got a lot to offer, still got that zip and that spring in his step.

“I’m pretty sure the Bulldogs would be there as well… there’s a couple of clubs that could certainly do with his services.”