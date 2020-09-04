NRL 2020 news Latrell Mitchell injury South Sydney Rabbitohs

Andrew Johns is happy to eat some humble pie regarding Latrell Mitchell’s best position – while writing off South Sydney’s premiership chances without their injured superstar.

The red-hot Rabbitohs are riding a five game winning streak but begin life without Mitchell when they tackle the Storm in an NRL blockbuster in Sydney tonight.

The dynamic fullback has been scrubbed out for the rest of the 2020 season after rupturing his hamstring tendon in the 38-0 shutout of Parramatta last week.

The Bunnies are sixth on the ladder with a 10-6 record but Johns can’t see a fairytale finals run without their best player.

“I don’t think they can win it without Latrell,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

“With Latrell, they were a rough chance because if you got them on a night where everything stuck, you couldn’t beat them.

“Their middles are going better now, their forwards – that was the knock on Souths, their forwards are going a lot better.

“But without Latrell, they come back to the field.”

Mitchell had been in deadly form wearing the No.1 jumper and despite being equally comfortable in the centres, Johns believed fullback was now clearly his best position.

“I said at the start of the year he was a centre – I was so wrong,” Johns said.

“He was coming into great form at fullback.

“He looked fit, physically and mentally… well done Latrell, he proved me wrong.”

NSW coach Brad Fittler, meanwhile, agreed with Johns’ bleak outlook for the Mitchell-less Bunnies.

“He’s your best strike player, your best player,” Fittler said.

“I can’t remember a team ever winning a grand final without their best player.

“It makes it hard.”