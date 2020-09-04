Neiman Marcus expects to emerge from bankruptcy by end of this month By

© . The signage outside the Neiman Marcus store is seen in New York
() – Neiman Marcus Group said on Friday it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy by the end of this month under a restructuring plan that is likely to eliminate more than $4 billion of its debt.
The high-end retailer said certain institutional investors will fund a $750 million exit financing package. (https://reut.rs/3lQGqFE)
