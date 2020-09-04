NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s homes

Officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau turned up at Rhea Chakraborty’s house earlier today as they continued to pursue the drug angle towards Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

It’s being reported that these searches are ‘procedural matter’. Apart from Rhea’s, officials were also reportedly carrying out a search at Samuel Miranda’s house as well. The officer said, “It’s just a procedural matter. That is what we are following. It is being done at Rhea’s and Samuel Miranda’s house.” Take a look at visuals from Rhea’s and Samuel’s home.

So far, the NCB has arrested drug dealers named Zaid Vilatra, Basit Parihar, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora from the leads they managed to find during the investigation.