Naomi Osaka wears mask with Ahmaud Arbery’s name

The mask was back on during her post-match interview at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Organisers later decided to “pause” that tournament after other sports postponed play, with the 2018 US Open champion returning a day later to defeat Elise Mertens.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer on August 23, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

Arbery was killed in Brunswick, Georgia, months earlier in February when he was chased by two White men while jogging, authorities say.

The 25-year-old was shot three times and died. The pair face murder charges along with another man who filmed the incident.