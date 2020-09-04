Mpumalanga human settlements boss faces immigration-related charges, released on warning

The

head of Mpumalanga’s human settlements department, Kebone Masange, appeared in

the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on immigration-related charges.

Masange faces charges of fraud,

the possession of fraudulent documents and the contravention of the Immigration

Act, regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana

said.

Immigration officials arrested

Masange on Tuesday for allegedly being in the country illegally and for using

fraudulent documents, she said.

“This earned him a top

position at the Department of Human Settlements in Mpumalanga for the past

three years,” Mahanjana said.

According to , Masange was allegedly

not vetted before he was employed about five years ago.

He is from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

He is expected back in court on

11 September.

