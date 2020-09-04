Mpumalanga human settlements boss faces immigration-related charges, released on warning

Kebone Masange. (Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements, Facebook)
The
head of Mpumalanga’s human settlements department, Kebone Masange, appeared in
the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on immigration-related charges.
Masange faces charges of fraud,
the possession of fraudulent documents and the contravention of the Immigration
Act, regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana
said.
Immigration officials arrested
Masange on Tuesday for allegedly being in the country illegally and for using
fraudulent documents, she said.
“This earned him a top
position at the Department of Human Settlements in Mpumalanga for the past
three years,” Mahanjana said.
According to , Masange was allegedly
not vetted before he was employed about five years ago.
He is from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.
He is expected back in court on
11 September.
