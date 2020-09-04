Melbourne anti-lockdown protests: arrests made

A number of arrests have been made at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne ahead of planned anti-lockdown protests.

Anti-lockdown protestors had been warned by authorities to expect a heavy police presence if they gathered for “Freedom Day” rallies in Melbourne today.

It is estimated around 200 people had gathered at the Shrine by llate morning.

A heavy police presence met protesters at the Shrine, and Melbourne reporter Sam Cucchiara witnessed one woman arrested after several warnings.

In his media conference today, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews warned that any protests could jeopardise the route out of lockdown.

“It is not safe, it is not smart, it is not law,” said Mr Andrews.

“In fact, it is absolutely selfish for people to be out there protesting. The only protest we should be engaged in, the only argument, the only fight we should be engaged in as against this virus.

“Let’s not any of us do anything that might jeopardise this strategy stopping let’s not any of us do anything that might see more coronavirus cases rather than less. That is just not worth it.”