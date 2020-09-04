Knights vs Sharks start time, results, news for 2020 round 17

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler says returning playmaker Chad Townsend will be “under pressure” to impress after his replacement Connor Tracey earned rave reviews in his stead.

Townsend is set to line up against the Knights on Friday evening after a five-week lay-off from a calf injury.

It was a sizeable time away from the game for Townsend, who hadn’t missed a match in four seasons since returning to the club in 2016.

In his absence, 24-year-old Tracey took control of the Sharks’ engine room and impressed, finishing last week against the Cowboys with 70 run metres, 22 tackles and a try.

With Townsend being slotted back into the halfback position tonight, Tracey has been forced to the bench, but Fittler says pressure will be on the Sharks stalwart to impress coach John Morris.

“I’m going to go the Sharks, I like what they’re doing at the moment,” Fittler said when asked for his tip.

“Chad Townsend is back and it’s an interesting game for him, he’s under a bit of pressure I think so hopefully he aims up.”

Newcastle icon Andrew Johns however believed a small tweak in Adam O’Brien’s run-on side would see the Knights emerge victorious at McDonald Jones Stadium.

“No Shaun Johnson, I’m going to go the Knights purely on trust,” he said.