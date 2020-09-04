Kiara Advani’s luxurious ride costs a bomb



Kiara Advani became a success story almost overnight as her film Kabir Singh became a blockbuster last year. Soon after her film Good Newwz too did really well at the box-office. She loves to look stylish all the time and her sartorial choices often make headlines. Kiara is not just pretty looking, but after her run at the movies last year, one can say that she can act well too.

The actress enjoys living a luxurious life and her choice of car is proof of that. Kiara is seen zooming around Mumbai in her Mercedes-Benz E220D. The price of the car is a whopping Rs 57.17 lakh. Well, she truly believes in living life queen size.