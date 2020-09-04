Kentucky Derby payout breakdown: How much prize money will the winner get in 2020?

The second Triple Crown race of 2020 takes place at Churchill Downs on Saturday, when the postponed Kentucky Derby finally gets off its mark.

There will not be fantastic hats in the stands, however, as the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping spectators away. But even though money will be lost from the lack of attendance, the annual horse race will remain lucrative for the winner.

Here’s a look at what the winning sides will get Saturday, as well as how the Kentucky Derby purse stacks up against its Triple Crown counterparts.

What is the Kentucky Derby purse in 2020?

This year’s Kentucky Derby purse is $3 million. That’s the same purse amount as 2019.

How much money does the Kentucky Derby winner get?

The victor of the 2020 Kentucky Derby will receive $1.86 million — equivalent to 62 percent of the total prize money up for grabs.

Last year, the winner of the Kentucky Derby also received $1.86 million.

Prize money breakdown for Kentucky Derby 2020

The $3 million purse for the Kentucky Derby will be broken down among the top-five finishers in the following manner.

Place Prize Money 1st $1.86 million 2nd $600,000 3rd $300,000 4th $150,000 5th $90,000

Kentucky Derby prize money compared to other Triple Crown races

The Kentucky Derby is the second Triple Crown race of the year; the Belmont Stakes ran in June, while the Preakness Stakes will run in October.

The Derby has the highest purse of any Triple Crown race.