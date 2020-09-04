Katrina Kaif on dressing up before social media took over



Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. She has carved a place for herself in Bollywood over the years. Everything she does becomes news in no time and on social media too, she keeps her fans engaged continuously. Another thing Katrina is adored for is her fashion sense, the actress believes in keeping it minimalist yet chic. We went through an old interview of the actress with us where she spoke about how social media has changed the way people dress up.



She said,“This whole trend of dressing up for the red carpet and big events is something that happened in the past few years. Before, when I used to go to a premiere of one of my films, I would just pick a dress out of my closet. I think it’s with the age of social media and the whole digital thing –— Instagram — everybody has started this trend of high-fashion dressing for events. Sometimes it’s fun — you get to play dress-up for a night — but the way it was before, when we used to put on anything and it wasn’t that important, that was also a nice way to be.” We agree Katrina!