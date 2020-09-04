Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wanting to be Fit During Pregnancy



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that they are expecting their second child. Kareena and Saif are over the moon about a new member joining them soon. Talking about Taimur’s reaction to the whole situation, Kareena said during a recent interview, “He is figuring things out. He is very ahead of his age. We never treated him like a kid. We treated him like an equal and adult. He is a giving boy and that he is ready.”

She even spoke about how she is going to do a few things differently this time around, she said, “Last time, I just took myself for granted and became huge. I put on 25 Kgs. I don’t want to do that. I just want to be healthy and fit. I think the first time, it’s just excitement. Everyone’s like parathe khao, ghee khao, doodh piyo, besan ke ladoos are coming. And now, I’m like listen I have done it before, I know what my body requires. My doctor’s like ‘listen you are not eating for two, that is just a myth. Just be healthy and be safe.’ And that is what I am trying to do.”





We’re sure Bebo will figure out the best plan.