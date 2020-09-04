Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma remember the late Rishi Kapoor



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma are two of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. They have slowly yet steadily made their way up the ladder. Today on the late actor Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, they remembered the veteran actor by posting unique messages on social media.



Rishi Kapoor’s demise this year on April 30, 2020, shocked the entire country and due to the pandemic, several stars couldn’t attend his funeral. Today on his birth anniversary, Kareena and Anushka had something special to say.

Check out their posts below…