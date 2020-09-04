Jordan Thompson advances to fourth round

Australian Jordan Thompson has scored a career-best result at any Grand Slam – after a straight-sets victory over Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin on Saturday morning (AEST)

The 26-year-old Aussie reached the fourth round of the US Open – in hot and humid conditions in New York, breaking his opponent six times in a 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Thompson (Getty)

The 63rd ranked Australian collects a US$250,000 ($A343,000) payout for a fourth round appearance which will no doubt help the Aussie overcome the financial burden of not playing during the pandemic.

Thompson will face a tough match next round in fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece or Croatian 27th seed Borna Coric in a tough fourth round – where victory could pocket the Aussie US$425,000 ($A584k).

Thompson could be joined in the fourth round by fellow Australian Alex de Minaur, the 21st seed, who plays 11th seed Russian Karen Khachanov tomorrow.