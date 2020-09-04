‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Calls Angelina Pivarnick a B-Word

Instagram

The MTV personality’s cold response to his ‘Jersey Shore’ co-star’s Twitter post quickly earns him criticism from online users as one of them calls Vinny ‘very disrespectful.’

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino and co-star Angelina Pivarnick apparently still have some lingering feelings with each other. Angelina caught wind of Vinny’s mature image in season two of MTV’s “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny” and didn’t hesitate to make a comment on it.

“Ohh wow @VINNYGUADAGNINO your finally trying to be serious with someone !! Finally. #doubleshotatlove,” so Angelina, who married Chris Larangeira at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on November 20, 2019, wrote on the blue bird app. Vinny unsurprisingly didn’t let the subtle diss go unnoticed.

He responded to the tweet with a strong message. “Yea not u b***h,” he replied coldly.

Vinny Guadagnino called Angelina Pivarnick b-word on Twitter.

Fans quickly slammed Vinny for the “gross” response as one of them blasted the MTV personality, “HE JUST CALLED THE B WORD…. HE IS SOOOOOOO RUDE AND DISRESPECTFUL…..HE WILL NEVER FIND A REAL RELATIONSHIP…..”

Another critic dragged Vinny, “@VINNYGUADAGNINO The way you speak to women is not very nice.” Someone else added, “@VINNYGUADAGNINO I’m a fan of you but I’m not a fan of you calling a woman that word…Very disrespectful even if joking.”

Echoing the sentiment, one other wrote, “@VINNYGUADAGNINO Vinny, I like your programs. But honestly speaking to women that way That’s Not cool. Even if you are teasing. It’s NOT Ok. You have a good mother. So It’s hard for us women to see you talk so disrespectful! Angelina’s husband should put you in your place. Enough!”

Prior to this, Vinny and Angelina used to have a history. The former even left a thirsty comment next to one of Angelina’s Instagram photos, prompting her husband to call him out. “Dam(sic) bro, I know we Eskibros and all. But you’re becoming a stage 5 clinger,” Chris told Vinny.