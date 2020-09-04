JDE Peet’s Appoints Fabien Simon as Chief Executive Officer

Article content continued

Fabien Simon, a French national who has lived in Amsterdam since 2014, has been a Director of JDE Peet’s since its inception and was responsible for leading its successful listing on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange in May 2020. He has also served as Partner and CFO of JAB since January 2019 and as chairman of its pet care platform. Simon will step down from all of his other JAB roles, including his board positions at Keurig Dr Pepper and Krispy Kreme and his JAB CFO role. Between August 2014 and January 2019, Simon was CFO of JDE, during which time he led its M,amp;A strategy and multiple large-scale integrations. Prior to JDE, he spent 13 years at Mars, holding various finance leadership roles, including Asia Pacific CFO, Vice President and CFO Petcare Europe and Finance Director Europe. Simon also spent eight years at Valeo in a variety of leadership roles, including Finance Director. He holds a Master’s degree in Finance and Economics from the University of Picardie Jules Verne, Amiens and a Chartered Accountant Certificate. He lives in Amsterdam with his wife and three children.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world’s largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, serving approximately 130 billion cups of coffee and tea in the financial year ended 31 December 2019 (“FY”) in more than 100 developed and emerging countries. With a portfolio of more than 50 leading global, regional and local coffee and tea brands, JDE Peet’s offers an extensive range of high-quality and innovative coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs across markets, consumer preferences and price levels. In FY 2019, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 6.9 billion and had on average 21,255 employees worldwide. The JDE Peet’s global portfolio includes Jacobs, Peet’s, L’OR, Senseo, Tassimo and Ti Ora.

For more information please visit www.JDEPeets.com.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

