Jaylen Brown: ‘No way’ Celtics should’ve lost Game 3

Jaylen Brown, who should’ve been guarding Anunoby, was extremely frustrated that the Celtics allowed Toronto to win the game.

“That was just a f—–g disgrace at the end of the game,” Brown said, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “That was just terrible. “No way we should have lost that game. I take responsibility for that. Not just that play, but a lot of the plays before. And it happens. This is the NBA playoffs. Either you let them gain momentum or you come back and be ready to play next game.”

Brown and Jayson Tatum had a miscommunication in the final moments of the game, which led to Anunoby’s clutch three-pointer. Tatum thought he had alerted Brown to cover Anunoby and wound up double-teaming Fred VanVleet instead. Brown, meanwhile, stayed on Marc Gasol, leaving Anunoby wide open.

The Celtics have played the Raptors very well this series, but allowing them to receive a glimmer of hope could be costly for Boston down the stretch.

Although the Celtics have had their number throughout the 2019-20 campaign, the defending champions will do everything possible to tie the series in Game 4.