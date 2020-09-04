Jadeveon Clowney advised to sign with team after final cuts?

Jadeveon Clowney is waiting until the last second to sign with a team for the 2020 season, so what’s another day or two?

Clowney has drawn interest from several teams but has yet to come close to an agreement. Both the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints are said to be making strong pushes to sign the defensive end/linebacker, but he may try to wait for more teams to get involved. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Clowney is being advised to wait until teams reduced their rosters to 53 players. The idea would be for teams to have more salary cap space at that point.