Jackson Wang Reflects on Making History as a Chinese Solo Artist

He continued, “As a solo artist, it was tough to start because I started Team Wang—my own company, my own team, my crew—with only two to three people, including myself, so I had to be involved in most of the work. A lot of things that’s not even something I used to do, such as strategizing, the creative, the execution. It was hard in the beginning. I’m still working hard, I’m still in the process of exploring new stuff and getting to know more and more about myself.”

Continuing his success as a solo artist, Wang is celebrating the release of a new single, “Pretty Please,” out Friday, Sept. 4. “Basically the song itself is about me falling in love with this girl and then me confessing to her, ‘Hey give love a chance,’ and telling her I really like her and love at first sight,” he shared. “This project is a collaboration. I’m very honored to collaborate with Galantis. I haven’t met them yet. Hopefully someday I can meet them in person. I’m a big fan. They are legends. Maybe when everything turns better, I might fly to Sweden to meet them.”

In a statement announcing their new track, Christian Karlsson from Galantis had only nice things to say about Wang. “I was stoked to be able to collab with Jackson, as I’m such a big fan of his,” the producer said. “Jackson sent me an idea that was so unique and I immediately fell in love with the song thinking about all the creative possibilities”