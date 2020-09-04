J.D. Martinez to remain with Red Sox next season?

It doesn’t sound like J.D. Martinez wants to enter free agency at the end of this season given all the uncertainty in Major League Baseball due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Sox slugger, who can opt out of his contract at the end of the season, discussed his thoughts about entering free agency on Friday, and it sounds like he’s leaning towards staying in Boston … but you never know.

“I don’t know how [player evaluation] is going to happen,” Martinez said, according to ESPN’s Joon Lee. “I honestly feel like I would not want to be a free agent during this time for that reason. You just don’t know. Everything is up in the air for guys like that. It’s weird.”

The 33-year-old would become one of the hottest names on the free-agent market this offseason if he decides to opt out, but there are no guarantees that he’ll make as much money as he would if he remains in Boston.

Martinez signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Red Sox before the 2018 season. In the contract, he has options to opt out after the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In three years with the Red Sox, Martinez is averaging .309 at the plate with a .958 OPS — his best numbers of any club he has stayed with for more than one season.

Although he seems to be struggling a bit more this season, Martinez still is a valuable asset to the Red Sox lineup, and it seems they’d like to keep him around for a while after deciding not to trade him at the deadline.