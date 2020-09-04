Italy’s Berlusconi has early stage double pneumonia: ANSA By

© . Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi attends a rally ahead of a regional election in Emilia-Romagna, in Ravenna
ROME () – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, has been diagnosed with the early stages of double pneumonia, ANSA news agency reported on Friday.
Double, or bilateral, pneumonia affects both lungs and can make breathing difficult. It has been seen in many cases of patients hospitalised with COVID-19.
Berlusconi, 83, went to hospital in Milan “as a precaution” on Thursday night, two days after testing positive for the coronavirus, but his condition is not serious, his Forza Italia party said on Friday.
