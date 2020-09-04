new video loaded: ‘I’m the Only One?’: Rescuers Find Survivor From Capsized Cattle Ship
transcript
transcript
‘I’m the Only One?’: Rescuers Find Survivor From Capsized Cattle Ship
Eduardo Sareno was rescued late Wednesday by the Japanese Coast Guard. The ship was carrying 43 crew members and nearly 6,000 cows when it capsized off of Japan’s coast. A second man was found, but later died.
“You are safe, safe. You’re safe.” “Thank you. Thank you. Did you get some crew there also? In the gulf? Or no? I’m the only one?” “Yes.” “No other one? I am so — I don’t know what’s happening to some of my crew.”
Recent episodes in Latest Video
Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.
Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.