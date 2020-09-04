“I May Destroy You” Behind-The-Scenes Facts

19. When Weruche first read the script, she knew it was going to be a special project.

20. Weruche had to google what an MDMA high was like in order to sell her getting high in one of the scenes in the show.

21. I May Destroy You touches on many different kinds of consent. Before filming, Weruche had no idea that taking off a condom is classified as sexual assault, continuing on to say that she believes a lot of people might not have known that as well.

22. The period scene meant a lot to Michaela because the subject is still so taboo, and we never see anything like it on TV.

23. Michaela’s costume designer for I May Destroy You (Lynsey Moore) also did her show Chewing Gum and is the only costumer designer Michaela has worked with.

24. Michaela confirmed that Bella’s cardigan is intentionally symbolic.

25. Michaela improvised the shot glass song in Episode 3.

26. Even though the flashback sex scene in Episode 6 might appear seamless, it actually took many start and stops as well as intricate choreography.

27. Arabella’s pink wig in the first episodes was intentionally selected so as not to suit her face or skin color, and as the series progresses, we see the wig deteriorate.

28. Arabella’s costume choices were selected with ’90s inspiration but were pulled together to feel timeless.

29. Kwame’s costume choice of wearing faux fur became an accidental motif, representing playfulness as well as a security blanket.

30. Finally, Michaela thinks that she might work on something a little less personal for her next project.