How to watch The Boys season 2 online from anywhere

Before becoming a TV show, The Boys was originally a comic book series written by Garth Ennis and co-created, designed and illustrated by Darick Robertson. The comic book series, which consists of 72 issues, first released in October of 2006 and ran until November of 2012.

When the Amazon Original The Boys released last year, it captivated viewers by showing them a dark and gritty world where superheroes had corporate sponsorship and acted more like The Watchmen than Disney’s family friendly Avengers. Season 2 of the show is slated for release on Friday, September 4 and we have all the details on how you can watch all eight episodes in the new season online.

If you haven’t watched the first season yet, The Boys is set in a universe where people with superpowers are recognized and revered as heroes by the general public. However, while the Avengers and other popular superhero teams work for free, the show’s superheroes are owned by the Vought International corporation which markets and monetizes them.

In season 1 of the show, we were introduced to Vought’s group of top tier superheroes known as The Seven who use their power and influence to gain fame and glory as opposed to protecting ordinary citizens from harm. The group consists of The Deep, Queen Maaeve, Starlight, Stormfront, A-Train, Black Noir and Homelander, their leader. In the other corner, we have The Boys who are led by Billy Butcher and his group of superpowered vigilantes wants to take down The Seven and Vought International.

In the first episode of last season, The Seven’s A-Train runs through Robin, the girlfriend of audio video repair shop employee Hughie Campbell, eviscerating and killing her on impact. While Vought and The Seven try to buy Hughie’s silence, he ends up getting recruited by anti-superhero vigilante Billy Butcher and becomes a member of The Boys. Together the group works to get justice for Hughie’s girlfriend and bring down The Seven.

Whether you’ve been eagerly anticipating season 2 or just want to see what the latest Amazon Original is all about, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream The Boys online from anywhere in the world.

The Boys season 2 – When and where?

Season 2 of The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 4. All eight episodes of the new season will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service around the world.

How to watch The Boys season 2 in the U.S.

If you live in the US and are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you’ll be able to watch all eight episodes of The Boys season 2 on Friday, September 2.

However, if you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, the service costs either $119 for the year or $12.99 per month. In addition to being able to watch The Boys, Upload, The Man in the High Castle, Tales from the Loop, Fleabag, Bosch, Good Omens and the service’s other Amazon Originals, you’ll also get access to Prime Music, free two-day shipping on eligible items and more. Amazon currently offers a 30-day free trial to Prime so you can test out Prime Video for yourself to watch to watch season 2 of The Boys.

Live stream The Boys season 2 from anywhere

As The Boys is an Amazon Original, season 2 of the show will be available to stream worldwide with a Prime Video subscription starting on September 2. However, if you’re currently traveling or happen to live in a country that doesn’t have access to the service, you won’t be able to find out what happens in the new season of the show.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

