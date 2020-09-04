How to watch Disney’s Mulan on Apple TV, iPhone, more

Disney has remade Mulan as a live-action film, and it’s premiering access to the movie through its Disney+ streaming service on Apple devices as well as Roku, Android, and others. Follow along for how to watch Disney’s Mulan on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and more.

Disney debuted its original animated version of Mulan back in 1998. 22 years later, the company has created a live-action remake. The film reportedly had a budget of $200 million and so far has received mostly good reviews from critics, with 80% of them giving a positive rating at the time of writing per Rotten Tomatoes. In contrast, so far Rotten Tomatoes’ user ratings have been lower with 48% giving a positive review.

After originally being planned for theatrical release in March, the film has become available to stream from September 4. Disney+ subscribers can pay $30 to get access to Disney’s new Mulan, while it will start streaming at no extra cost on December 4, 2020.

Notably, the $30 price isn’t to own the movie, but you do get unlimited access to it for as long as you remain a Disney+ subscriber. Also, refunds are not available for purchasing access to Mulan.

How to watch Disney’s Mulan on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and more

Head to the Disney+ app on your Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or other device (or disneyplus.com) Login if you’re not already Select Mulan on the Disney+ home screen (or search for it) Choose Get Premier Access Tap or click the $29.99 button to buy access to the movie You can watch and rewatch Mulan as many times as you’d like on any supported device (as long as you remain a Disney+ subscriber

Here’s how these steps look on iPhone:

Check out the full trailer below:

Read more tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: