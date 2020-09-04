How Lauren Alaina Turned Her Public Breakups Into the Most Empowering Music of Her Career

Lauren Alaina is turning her pain into powerful music.

Just last year, the country music singer and American Idol alum found herself dealing with not one but two public breakups. In January 2019, she called off her engagement to high school sweetheart Alex Hopkins. Fast-forward to September when Lauren split from comedian John Crist just days before she kicked off her journey on Dancing With the Stars.

Instead of speaking out and sharing details about what went wrong, Lauren turned to songwriting to process all of the changes in her life.

What came next is her latest EP dropping today, Sept. 4 titled Getting Over Him.

“I went through a couple of breakups over the past few years so boy have I had some inspiration for some breakup songs,” Lauren exclusively told E! News. “I am so proud of these songs and I’ve never done the breakup theme because I was with my high school boyfriend for six years. It was all love songs and life songs. I feel like it was just about time for me to have my breakup moments but I’m really proud of them and these songs really helped me through my emotions.”