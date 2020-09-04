Here’s how much Akshay Kumar is charging for his digital debut

Last year, it was announced that Akshay Kumar is all set to make his digital debut with The End. The actor held a grand event where he made the reveal along with hinting us that the show will definitely be high on action. Reports suggest that it was his son Aarav who pushed his father to do an OTT series.

While his son’s words definitely would have played a big part in Akshay’s decision, we’re sure the massive fee that the producers were willing to pay must have influenced the actor’s final call as well. If reports are to be believed, Akshay was paid over Rs. 90 crore to feature in the web series. A source close to the project got in touch with a leading daily and revealed, “To begin with, Akshay was not keen to do a digital series. Amazon pursued him relentlessly. They hope to get in more Bollywood superstars.”

Now that is some price but given the hype Akshay Kumar generates for any project, we think it is money well spent after all.