Harris Andrews hamstrung as Brisbane Lions prevail in fiesty contest against Collingwood

Brisbane will be sweating over the health of star defender Harris Andrews after he was forced off the field with a hamstring injury in the win over Collingwood.

Chris Fagan’s side secured another major scalp, notching its first win over the Magpies since the 2014 season, prevailing 6. 6. (42) to 5. 4. (34) winners at the Gabba.

While the win puts the Lions equal first on the ladder alongside Port Adelaide, the focus will immediately shift to how long it will be without Andrews, who has been a pillar down back over the last few seasons.

Following the win, Fagan conceded that it was unlikely that Andrews will be seen again prior to the commencement of the finals.

The Lions prevailed in the fiery contest that was played in a genuine finals-like atmosphere (Getty)

“He’s definitely got a hamstring,” he said.

“They usually take two to three weeks, so we’re probably not going to see him until the finals.”

After being one of three Lions named to last year’s All-Australian team, Andrews has once again been one of the premier defenders in the competition this season.

Following a tense opening term which saw the Lions held goalless, Fagan’s side broke the game open courtesy of a five-goal second term which gave it a three-goal lead at the main break.

Lions ruckman Oscar McInerney did a terrific job against his All-Australian opponent Brodie Grundy (Getty)

While Collingwood came hard in the final quarter, Brisbane was able to hold on, despite scoring just one goal after half time and managing one behind in the final quarter.

Brisbane’s midfield depth proved to be vital against an undermanned Pies engine room, with Lachie Neale and Jarryd Lyons leading the team with 27 disposals apiece, while Jarrod Berry added 24 touches.

Collingwood’s efforts were led by the tireless Jack Crisp, who led all players with 30 disposals, while captain Scott Pendlebury added 27 disposals.

The loss all but ends Collingwood’s top four hopes, with Nathan Buckley’s side placed sixth heading into their Round 16 bye.