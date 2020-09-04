Hands-on: iOS 14 beta 7 changes and features [Video]

Yesterday Apple released the seventh iOS 14 beta, and it comes bundled with a couple of noteworthy updates. Watch our brief hands-on video walkthrough as we explore new iOS 14 beta 7 changes and features.

What’s new in iOS 14 beta 7?

Updated App Library categories

New wallpaper

Although there clearly aren’t a ton of new iOS 14 beta 7 changes and features, the few changes that do stand out are relatively noteworthy. First and foremost, there are much-needed refinements to the App Library. More specifically, auto-organizing app categories have been updated with more relevant folders like Productivity and Finance, Travel, and Shopping & Food. These new categories should go a long way towards making it easier to find the apps that you’re looking for in the App Library.

The App Library is a major change to the way iOS works, and the biggest change to the way apps are organized on the iPhone since the App Store debuted. My hope is that Apple will continue to enhance the App Library to make it more user-friendly.

Video: iOS 14 beta 7 changes and features

Subscribe to on YouTube for more videos

The other standout feature in iOS 14 beta 7 is the addition of six new wallpapers featuring Apple’s iconic six colors theme from its classic logo. These new wallpapers feature light and dark versions with variations for each of the six colors in the logo.

What’s interesting about these new wallpapers is that the dark versions are all the same, and simply swap out the color for a black background. A true variation between the dark and light versions would have resulted in 12 new wallpapers instead of just six. My suggestion is that Apple tints the color of the wallpapers a darker color, instead of going with an all black background.

As we get closer and closer to the iOS 14 GM release, expect new changes and features to continue to taper off. What do you think about these two new enhancements in iOS 14 beta 7? Sound off in the comments down below with your thoughts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: