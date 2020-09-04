Giannis thinks he can play more minutes

The Milwaukee Bucks are now on the brink of elimination, and Giannis Antetokounmpo feels like he can be doing more for the team.

After the Bucks fell into an 0-3 hole after Friday’s loss to the Miami Heat, the reigning MVP was asked about his minutes, which have been a topic of discussion all series.

“I feel great,” said Antetokounmpo, per Matt Velasquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Yeah, I could play more.”

Antetokounmpo’s minutes during the second-round series have been rather suspect. He played 37 in Game 1, 36 in Game 2, and 35 in Game 3. That is certainly an oddity, especially in the playoffs where superstars regularly log 40-plus minutes every single contest.

The 25-year-old did suffer an apparent ankle tweak during Friday’s contest. But the Bucks are one loss away from getting swept, and Antetokounmpo is their leader. Thus, there is no reason he should not be logging heavy minutes if he feels physically able to do so.