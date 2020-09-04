Gary Hall Jr unfairly defined by guitar comments

Australian swimming legend Michael Klim says outspoken American Gary Hall Jr is unfairly defined by his controversial comments at the Sydney Olympics.

Hall became the villain of the 2000 games, after claiming the Americans would “smash them like guitars” in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

After the Australian team of Klim, Chris Fydler, Ashley Callus and Ian Thorpe claimed the win to end the Americans’ dominance of the event, the home team celebrated by playing the air guitar on the pool deck.

But contrary to his image as the bad boy of the sport, Klim told Wide World of Sports that Hall’s sportsmanship was on show immediately after the race.

“He was the first one to come over to our team and congratulate us. I think it speaks volumes about his character,” Klim said.

Chris Fydler and Michael Klim celebrate after Australia won the 4x100m freestyle relay. (Vince Caligiuri)

“We’ve all had contact with Gary over the years, and I spoke to him just a few months ago. He does reflect on that relay, because he feels he was taken out of context a lot.”

The full quote supports that argument, with the latter half of the statement, which is usually omitted, giving credit to the Australians.

“My biased opinion says that we will smash them like guitars,” Hall said.

“Historically the U.S. has always risen to the occasion. But the logic in that remote area of my brain says it won’t be so easy for the United States to dominate the waters this time,” he added.

Klim believes Hall’s outgoing attitude was simply his way of hyping himself up.

Ashley Callus, Chris Fydler, Michael Klim and Ian Thorpe after their win in the 4x100m freestyle relay. (Rod Taylor)

“He’s been great for our sport, he’s an eccentric character, who added theatre and drama. He always had ways of bringing attention, not only to his race but others as well, like his victory in Athens, where he walked out in a boxing robe,” Klim said.

“He also had that great rivalry with Alexander Popov in 1996. He was able to create the atmosphere that made him perform better, and maybe he was trying to do that in Sydney as well, but it might have backfired.”

Gary Hall Jr at the Sydney Olympics. (Rod Taylor)

Callus, who at 21 was one of the least experienced members of the Australian team, said Hall’s comments weren’t a big deal in the build up to the race.

“I was a rookie on the team, and I hadn’t had a lot of exposure to international racing, but there was a comment that was floating around, but for me it didn’t really derail or distract me,” he told Wide World of Sports.

“If anything, it probably added to the theatre. The other three guys were a bit more experienced, if anything I think we used it to our advantage, being in our home pool, it added to the excitement.

“He’s a great guy, and it just gave the event even more hype.”

Hall’s comments weren’t the only ones to raise eyebrows in the leadup to the Sydney games.

Two years earlier, Australian head coach Don Talbot said Thorpe, then just 15 years old, “may be the swimmer of the century” and it was “genetics gone bloody crazy.”

It’s certainly a departure from the usual coaching approach to downplay expectations regarding an emerging star.

Ian Thorpe at the Sydney Olympics. (Vince Caligiuri)

Reflecting on those comments more than two decades later, Thorpe admitted to Wide World of Sports that they weren’t ideal.

“It didn’t help,” he said.

“The genetics gone crazy thing, I think that’s a bit of a stretch, because I don’t see anyone that looks like me swimming. There’s two body shapes that I see swimming now, there’s the traditional tall, lanky, very narrow waist, and the other is shorter where you produce different frequencies.

“It was a flattering comment from Don, but there was plenty of pressure anyway.

“I wouldn’t advise coaches to say things like that.”

Australia’s win was a complete form reversal from previous games. As Fydler remembers, they didn’t even field a team in the event at Seoul in 1988, while the finished eighth at Barcelona in 1992 and sixth in Atlanta in 1996.

But Talbot brought a strong focus to the relays when he took over as head coach, with the approach paying dividends in 2000.

“We started to build a team, and a bit of depth,” Fydler told Wide World of Sports.

“Don Talbot had put a lot of effort into the swim program over that decade, and young guys like Ashley and Adam Pine and Todd Pearson were starting to come in.

“Then late in the program Ian joined, even though he was a 400m swimmer, in those months leading into Sydney he started demonstrating he could get those two laps away pretty well.

“By 1998 we were second in the world championships, behind the Americans, but they were still well out in front. We actually beat the Americans in the 4×100 at the Pan Pacs in 1999, they didn’t have their strongest team, but it was still a win.

“They had a very strong team, but we certainly thought we were a medal hope coming in.”

Ashley Callus, Chris Fydler, Michael Klim and Ian Thorpe with their gold medals. (Vince Caligiuri)

Australia’s win, that came despite a late swimsuit malfunction for Thorpe, remains one of the most iconic images from that games.

“Twenty years on we think we haven’t changed much,” Klim said.

“But then the pictures pop up and I realise I haven’t grown hair, and neither has Ash, but for me I have random people on the street approaching me and saying they know exactly where they were at that moment, and they recall how much joy we brought to them.

“I’m becoming more nostalgic about it, and remembering what it meant to Australian sport. It means a lot to me as well, and to the four of us, it’s really special.”

Klim, Fydler, Callus and Thorpe have reunited twenty years down the track to promote this week’s release of Marvel’s Avengers video game, and it’s just like old times for the now-retired stars.

“It’s interesting for me, us getting back together and playing Marvel’s Avengers, is how competitive we all still are,” Thorpe said.

“I think we remember ourselves as being a lot better than we currently are.”

Klim adds: “It’s also reminded us of our inner child. We obviously were focused in 2000, we had a job to do, but behind closed doors, in the inner circle, we were still very child-like.

“It was great to get together, we tried to do something heroic in 2000, and now we get to do it again with the Avengers.”