Future’s Baby Mama Eliza Reign Comes For Summer Walker Following Child Support Comment

Chile, Eliza Reign, the mother of one of Future’s children, has a few words for Summer Walker.

Summer made a post on the Instagram story of her alternate account, ‘Galactawhore’, commenting on Eliza and Future’s child support situation.

“She wants 53 thousand a month. Women like this are so disgusting and sad,” Summer wrote on a screenshot of Future and Eliza’s photo. “I feel so bad for this man. Where do y’all even find these types of women?”

View this post on Instagram #SummerWalker sharing her opinion on #Future and #ElizaReign’s child support situation!! ( : @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 4, 2020 at 8:21am PDT

Miss Eliza Reign caught wind of Summer Walker’s post and let her have it in a series of posts…

She started off giving Summer a compliment on her “nice music” and followed it up saying Summer should be using her platform to support black women–adding some shade to Summer’s boo, London On Da Track, for “playing the same types of games” as Future presumably.

View this post on Instagram #ElizaReign has a message for #SummerWalker following #Summer’s comments on Eliza and #Future’s child support situation A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 4, 2020 at 9:13am PDT

Eliza also addressed that she never asked for $53,000, but wants her daughter to have a lifestyle similar to her parents.

View this post on Instagram #ElizaReign had a few more things to say after #SummerWalker spoke about her child support situation with #Future!! (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 4, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

Eliza wasn’t done however, and quickly came for Summer’s hygiene. “I thought the musty deadbeat girlfriend said something,” she captioned a screenshot of Summer addressing why she doesn’t like showers.

View this post on Instagram #ElizaReign continues to come for #SummerWalker following a comment Summer made about #Eliza and #Future’s support situation A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 4, 2020 at 10:23am PDT

Summer Walker is yet to respond to any of Eliza Reign’s comments, but one of London On Da Track’s baby mama’s chimed in though…

View this post on Instagram The mother of one of #LondonOnDaTrack’s children had a quick message for #SummerWalker after she weighed in on #Future and #ElizaReign’s current situation!! (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 4, 2020 at 11:24am PDT

We will keep you posted as this tea develops Roommates!

