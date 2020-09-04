French police puzzled by spate of horse mutilations across the country

French authorities are investigating a series of horrific horse killings across the country.

Police are puzzled by the macabre attacks that include slashings and worse.

Most often, an ear — usually the right one — has been cut off. And sometimes the animal’s genitals are removed.

There are several theories as to whether the mutilations are a morbid rite of an unknown cult, a chilling “challenge” relayed by social media or copycat acts.

So far, there have been more than 30 cases this year from the mountainous Jura region in the east to France’s Atlantic coast.

For more on this story, take a look at the video in the player, above.