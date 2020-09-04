Flawless Auger-Aliassime ends Murray’s journey in straight sets By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
4/4

© . Tennis: US OPEN

2/4

NEW YORK () – Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too strong for former champion Andy Murray, cutting short the Briton’s Grand Slam comeback at the U.S. Open with a breezy 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory in the second round on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, seeded 15th at the hardcourt Grand Slam, went on the offensive from the start and seized control by making the 2012 U.S. Open champion, who has had two hip surgeries, move all around the court.

Murray came back from two sets down to beat Yoshihito Nishioka in four hours and 39 minutes in his opening round but did not have the strength or stamina to script another comeback and suffered four break of serves in the match.

Auger-Aliassime, who will meet either Briton Daniel Evans or Corentin Moutet of France next, did not face a single breakpoint and hit 52 winners compared to the nine managed by the Scot, who was playing his first Slam since the 2019 Australian Open.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR