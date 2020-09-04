Fire rages on supertanker off Sri Lanka, one crew presumed dead By

© . The New Diamond is seen off the east coast of Sri Lanka after a fire broke out
NEW DELHI () – A Philippine crew member missing from a supertanker hit by fire off the Sri Lankan coast is presumed dead, a spokesman for the navy of the Indian Ocean nation said on Friday.
The fire was still raging on the New Diamond tanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil, said the spokesman, Captain Indika de Silva. There were 23 crew on board.
