“Family Style” Is An Asian Food Show For People Who Love Eating And Pop Culture

Great, now I’m hungry and I’m crying.
If you’re any kind of fan of food and pop culture, Family Style is going to make you very, very happy…and hungry.
Family Style features a group of Asian friends and celebrity guests exploring the connection of food, family, culture, and community through heartwarming stories and delicious meals. It’s basically food porn and fun storytelling all in one!
Here’s a trailer to get your tummy grumbling:
Some of the stories you’ll see include Bruce Lee’s daughter, producer Shannon Lee, revealing that her famous father didn’t like to eat spicy food because it made him sweat too much.
Director Justin Lin (Fast & Furious 6, Star Trek Beyond) recounts growing up in Southern California working in his parents’ fish & chip shop.
And DC Arrowverse heroes Osric Chau (“Crisis on Infinite Earths”) and Chantal Thuy (“Black Lightning”) talk about their journeys into vegetarianism and veganism over some drool-worthy meals at vegan Vietnamese restaurant Âu Lạc in Los Angeles.
Other guests this season include Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why, Riverdale), Jim Lee (Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics), Danny Pudi (Community, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Space Force), and so many more!
So pull up a chair (or your sofa) and get ready to dig in because Season 2 of Family Style premieres on Sept. 8 on Stage13.com, YouTube, and Facebook.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.